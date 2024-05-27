Nursing and midwifery groups on Monday called for no deviations in Cyprus’ and EU rules on hiring nurses from third countries.

In a joint statement, nursing and midwifery group (Pasynm) and unions Sek and Peo said that during the meeting there was an exchange of views on issues concerning nursing and midwifery in Cyprus and the challenges in the health sector, such as working conditions, salaries and career prospects.

They added that the meeting also discussed important issues concerning the criteria for possible employment of workers from third countries, the training and education of nurses and midwives to be able to cope with the increasing demands and challenges of the sector, the quality of care and addressed the primary health needs of the population.

“Constructive collaboration between all stakeholders in the health sector is essential to find solutions and improvements to potential problems, but also to achieve the required improvement in health service delivery and to ensure a high level of care for our fellow human beings,” they said.

“The exchange of views on major issues facing the health sector is vital for its continuous improvement and development.”

On staffing shortages in Cyprus, it was agreed that there would be no derogation for workers from third countries from the criteria provided for by the legislation and registration with the Cyprus Nursing and Midwifery Council, as well as no derogation from the EU directives on the recognition of professional qualifications in the European Union, should be accepted.

“The state should take the appropriate measures to protect the nursing and midwifery professions and invest in them, with the aim of improving the health system of our country, on the basis of the maximum possible utilisation of the specific qualifications and skills of professional nurses and midwives,” they said.