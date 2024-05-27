Minthis resort has been ranked the No.1 golf resort in Cyprus, and 29th top golf resort in Europe for 2024, as rated by the prestigious Leading Courses ranking system, based on reviews of travellers looking for ideal golf destinations. The top accolade underlines the resort’s commitment to providing an unrivalled golfing experience in an idyllic green setting, which captivates all the senses from the first moment.

Furthermore, the distinction achieved by the destination is included in the eighth edition of Leading Courses’ “Best Golf Resorts in Europe”. The publication is one eagerly awaited each year by golfers, so they can plan their next trip to indulge in their sport.

The publication’s ranking system is based on traveller golfers’ reviews on Leadingcourses.com, and their respective accommodations on Booking.com; as such, it offers an authoritative and recognised representation of Europe’s most in-demand golf destinations.

The fact that Minthis resort is included among the top 30 positions in this ranking confirms its team’s dedication to excellence – be it of the unique golf facilities offered, or the experience of staying, visiting, and dining at all of the resort’s properties.

Minthis has no shortage of golfing opportunities compared to other well-known peer resorts such as Costa Navarino in Greece, The Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland and Finca Cortesin in Spain. “We are extremely proud to be recognised among the Top 100 Golf Resorts in Europe for 2024,” said Evangelia Iliadou, Executive Director of Pafilia, the company that inspired and created Minthis resort, “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to provide an exceptional golf experience, complemented and enhanced by world-class amenities and hospitality of the highest standards of personalisation, to meet our guests’ every need. We express our sincere thanks to all our guests whose feedback contributed to this outstanding recognition.”

The Minthis resort continues to build on its reputation for excellence as a great destination for golfers and beyond. Its recent distinction proves Paphos and Cyprus can rightfully be listed on the worldwide map of high-calibre, well-managed tourism.

About Pafilia Property Developers

Pafilia Property Developers draws on 47 years of reliability, excellence and consistency, allowing it to deliver innovative landmark projects on the island. With its experience and high level of expertise, it is the largest privately-owned property development company in Cyprus, offering comprehensive solutions for both buyers looking to live on the island, and locals seeking a lifestyle with an extensive range of pre- and post-sale services. As two of Cyprus’ most innovative development projects, Pafilia Property Developers’ ONE and Minthis resort have won over 60 international awards. A fact that highlights Pafilia Property Developers’ commitment to embracing high-quality, innovative approaches to development and providing exceptional, personalised experiences to its clients at every level.