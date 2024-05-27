After postponing strike measures, nurses unions Pasydy and Pasyno will meet officials from the state health services (Okypy) on Monday morning to try and find solutions to long-standing problems.

Nurses’ largest problem is understaffing, complaints over which led to the strike measures in the first place.

Union officials said they were hopeful Okypy would be willing and ready to move forward with solutions so hospitals could “safely offer what they should offer”.

In the absence of a breakthrough, “we will consider our next move,” they said.