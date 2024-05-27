Paphos has been named the most liveable small city in the world, according to a report by Compare the Market AU.

The report assessed seven factors: the number of restaurants, entertainment options, unemployment rate, number of rainy days, health index score, safety score and overall cost of goods.

Paphos ranked first with a score of 5.495 out of 7. The top three best small cities were rounded out by Arrecife in Spain and Trapani in Italy. Two Greek cities, Ioannina and Xanthi, also made the global ranking, securing 22nd and 44th spots respectively.

European cities dominated the list, with Grande Prairie in Canada being the only non-European city to break into the top ten with a score of 4.295.

“There are many advantages to living in smaller cities, such as a slower pace of life, easy access to nature, and cheaper housing,” the general manager of Compare the Market AU Stephen Zeller said.

“Smaller cities tend to be more affordable simply because there is less demand for people moving there. Thus, not only are everyday items like coffee and dining out cheaper, but property tends to be more affordable as well.”