A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday night in Limassol and is under intensive care at the Limassol General Hospital.

According to the police, the accident happened around 9pm on Kolonakiou Street, when the 13-year-old tried to cross the road on an electric scooter. Under circumstances that are being investigated, he was hit by a car driven by a 19-year-old.

The 13-year-old was taken injured to the Limassol general hospital, where he was found to be suffering from broken ribs, a broken leg and arm, and a skull fracture. The boy underwent surgery and his health condition is deemed as serious.

The Limassol traffic police is investigating the exact causes of the collision.