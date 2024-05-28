On June 15th and 16th, QuadCode’s hackathon is set to become a landmark event in Cyprus. Going a step beyond the traditional coding marathon, it will include a mini-conference featuring thought-provoking leaders, investors and founders ready to share their insights and expertise. Among the notable names announced are fintech experts from Google and TikTok.

Industry expert Andrey Aleksukhin, Google’s Industry Manager for Fintech, will kick off the keynote presentations on June 15, with “AI-squared: Enhancing Google Ads with First-Party solutions”.

On June 16, Fedor Balashko, TikTok’s Head of Sales, Apps and Fintech, will take the stage. Balashko’s keynote speech on “Defining Consumer Needs and Leveraging Automated Marketing Tools to Meet Them”, scheduled just before the awards ceremony, is expected to offer unique perspectives on the intersection of social media and financial technology.

Taking place over two days in Limassol, the hackathon is expected to be the largest of its kind in Cyprus, with its theme focusing on the integration of personalisation and AI within fintech.

Participants will compete for a total prize pool of €40,000, presenting their innovations before an expert panel of judges. In addition to the core competition, the event promises a lineup of keynotes, tech talks, and workshops, featuring both local and international tech luminaries.

QuadCode’s hackathon is not just an opportunity to develop fintech solutions over a weekend, but also a rare chance to glean insights from top-tier industry professionals. Aspiring participants can submit their applications via the event’s website.

For those interested in attending as guests, an email to [email protected] is required, although spots are limited due to high demand.

The event is proudly sponsored by ECOMMBX as the Quantum Sponsor and AdTech Holding and Roosh Circle as the Silver Sponsors, with additional support from Capacitor Partners and TechIsland as community partners.

Hack you there!