Police in Paphos caught a man driving under the influence of drugs in the early hours of Tuesday, while a quantity of drugs was allegedly found in his possession.

According to the police, shortly after midnight officers on patrol stopped the 24-year-old driver at Tombs of the Kings Avenue.

Following an search the driver was found to be in possession of 3.5 grams of cannabis and tested positive in a drug test.

Police arrested the man who was subsequently accused in writing and released to be summoned at a later date.

The Paphos anti-drugs unit, Ykan, is furthering the investigation.