Police on Monday arrested a 48-year-old Nicosia resident, allegedly found with burglary tools, a knife and a bat in his car.

According to the police, officers located the suspect outside an abandoned house in a Nicosia village, following a tip-off received around 7pm, that a burglary was possibly underway.

Officers from the Pera Chorio police station went to the scene, where they spotted a man holding a bat, leaving through the fence. The man tried to flee but was stopped and police subsequently located his vehicle nearby.

Inside the car police found burglary tools, a knife, a bat, drug use devices and a quantity of a chrystalline substance, believed to be illegal.

Police also confiscated a large number of musical instruments and ten mobile phones suspected as stolen since the 48-year-old could not provide adequate explanations for their possession.

The man was arrested and taken into custody while the Pera Chorio police continue their investigations.