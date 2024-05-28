Police in Larnaca on Tuesday are investigating an incident of shots being fired at the front windows of a local coffee shop.

According to police spokesman Christos Andreou, the perpetrator fired three to four shots at around 9.30pm last night while patrons were present at the establishment, however, at the opposite end of the premises. No one was injured during the episode.

Police secured the area overnight and testimony is being collected from witnesses at the scene, Andreou said.

From examination of CCTV footage police confirmed the shots were fire by a hooded perpetrator, apparently on foot, aimed at the glass windows.

Police said earlier that it seems that the aim of the attacker was to cause intimidation and not to injure any person, since the shots were fired at building and not at any individuals in the viscinity.

So far police have established the shots were fired with a pistol.

Ongoing investigation by CID and Larnaca police is underway.