Flight operations at the north’s Ercan (Tymbou) airport are facing challenges attributed to wartime conflicts, according to ‘transport minister’ Erhan Arikli, who said current GPS issues “are a consequence of regional conflicts.”

According to a statement released by the ‘transport ministry’, “the area surrounding the airport has long been experiencing problems due to wrong GPS information.

“These problems notably affect aircraft during the landing phase, causing inaccuracies in the positioning system,” the statement said.

Arikli also explained that the airport’s GPS occasionally provides erroneous information to aircraft indicating a different airport instead of the one in the north.

“These errors are not only linked to the GPS at Ercan airport, but are an issue to many others in the area, due to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East,” he said.