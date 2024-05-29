The Cyprus-Greece ferry service resumed on Wednesday as the Cypriot-flagged Daleela left the DP World terminal at Limassol port at 1pm and is expected to arrive on Thursday night at the port of Piraeus.

It will then depart at 4am on Friday to return to Cyprus, arriving shortly before noon on Saturday, thus completing the first itinerary of the season.

The service will see a total of 22 itineraries throughout the summer, with the last departing from Limassol port on September 1 and returning on September 3.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) from Denmark, where she is attending the European Maritime Day conference, Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis welcomed the start of the routes for the third consecutive year, adding that “passengers will enjoy upgraded services in many areas.”

Hadjimanolis also underlined the increase in bookings compared to the same period last year.

“Even before the first route started, the rise in bookings confirms that the maritime passenger connection has achieved its purpose, offering an alternative mode of transport,” she said.

She urged passengers to comply with the regulations posted on the contractor’s website and to follow the instructions of the officers during security checks at Limassol port.

The managing director of contacting company Scandro Holding Ltd Charalambos Manolis also travelled on the Daleela for its first trip to Greece.

“As of last week, we received 8,500 bookings, of which 6,600 concerned passengers, 1,750 cars, and 150 pets,” he said.

“The numbers are up from 2023 and we are confident that people will continue to embrace the service.”