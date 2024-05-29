Examination of the preliminary objection of the auditor-general, Odysseas Michaelides, to the application of the attorney-general, George Savvides, for his suspension for inappropriate behaviour, is underway on Wednesday.

The hearing, which was adjourned last week at the request of the auditor-general’s lawyers in order to prepare an argument against two preliminary objections, started at 9.30am at the Council of the Supreme Constitutional Court.

It is recalled that Judge Nikolas Santis requested an exception due to his son’s work at a law firm involved in the case.

An issue of conflict of interest was also raised by two other members of the council due to the handling of their personal cases by the Kallis and Triantafyllides law firms respectively, in which the advocates did not submit an objection to their exclusion from the composition of the council.

Kallis pointed out, in the previous procedure, the absence of an appointment document from the auditor-general to his advocates and the president of the council requested that the document be filed at Wednesday’s meeting.

The president of the supreme constitutional court also expressed the House’s intention to issue instructions in order to simplify the procedure and examine the case as soon as possible.