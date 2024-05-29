The humanitarian ship bound for Gaza which was being loaded in Larnaca will remain on standby outside the port following news on Wednesday that part of the temporary US-built pier broke off due to inclement weather.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh announced on Tuesday that a portion of the pier had separated and that the pier would be towed over the next 48 hours to Ashdod port in Israel for repairs. The repairs are expected to take around one week to complete.

Meanwhile procedures are continuing for the Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA) to regain full control of the port of Larnaca after an official handover of its management as of midnight on Monday in the wake of the termination of the contract with Kition Ocean Holdings.

Everything is going smoothly and there is cooperation with Kition for the seamless provision of services and the servicing of all ships, head of the CPA, Zenonas Apostolou, told Philenews.

“Outstanding issues that exist are being handled by the company until they are completely resolved,” Apostolou said, noting that one of them is the Amalthea project and specifically the service of the ship that was preparing to depart for Gaza.

Apostolou had said the private US ship had been expected to depart overnight but this proved unfeasible following the damage to the pier in Gaza.

Amalthea was handled by Kition and when the ship leaves the initiative will fall under the full control of the ports authority.

The CPA according to Apostolou, already started buying services from private companies, since the port’s various machines belong to Kition.

In addition, its existing staff in Larnaca has been reinforced by employees transferred from the Nicosia head office, as well as from the port of Limassol, and the Director, is already instated at the port.

“[If] we see that [additional] reinforcement is needed, more personnel will be brought in,” Apostolou said.

Apostolou also mentioned that the CPA will work to attract new cruise ships to the port, noting that preparations are underway for the reception of a cruise ship slated to arrive on May 31.