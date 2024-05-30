In today’s episode, the government on Wednesday clinched a deal with Larnaca port and marina workers who were fired by Kition Ocean Holdings, ensuring they will not be left without a job.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Constitutional Court is set to announce its decision on June 5 on whether attorney-general George Savvides is constitutionally allowed to initiate dismissal proceedings against auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides.



Elsewhere, the Cyprus-Greece ferry service resumed on Wednesday as the Cypriot-flagged Daleela left the DP World terminal at Limassol port at 1pm and is expected to arrive on Thursday night at the port of Piraeus.



All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.