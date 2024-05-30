Disciplinary proceedings have now begun at state broadcaster CyBC, it emerged on Thursday, as the director general Thanasis Tsokos finally appeared and received a letter from the interior ministry to inform him of the procedure.

Tsokos faces several allegations that involve abuse of power and financial mismanagement at the semi-governmental organisation.

CyBC has already communicated to the investigating officer all the documents in which the relevant complaints and allegations are identified for examination.

Furthermore, the board of CyBC is meeting on Thursday in an extraordinary session in order to proceed with the appointment of a Deputy Director General so that the broadcaster can continue to operate normally.

If the appointment of a deputy director is not feasible, as long as Tsokos is out of the picture, then the board is expected to approach the interior minister to take the relevant decision and fill the vacancy.

A decision was made by the cabinet for a disciplinary investigation into Tsokos on April 30, 2024.

The permanent secretary of the deputy ministry of culture, Emmanuella Lambrianidou, was named as the officer appointed to investigate the claims against Tsokos.