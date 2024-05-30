By Rebekah Gregoriades
Police are investigating a fresh case of web fraud worth €135,000, after a 58-year-old reported he had been conned last December.
According to the police, a company had posted on a social media platform that it would be entering the stock exchange in two or three years.
The man said he contacted the company and transferred €26,000 to a bank account abroad, followed by two more transfers of €110,350 in total to buy shares of a second company promising big profits.
The 58-year-old reported the case to the police when no profits turned up.