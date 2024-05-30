Around 50 people gathered outside the US embassy in Nicosia on Thursday to protest Israel’s ongoing military operation in the Gaza strip.

Organised by United for Palestine, attendees held placards and shouted slogans saying “Israel, USA, how many kids have you killed today?” and “Biden, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

The snap action was called by the group on Wednesday and also included speakers from Edek’s youth wing Edon.

It also coincided with a social media campaign carried out on Instagram for the past few days, featuring an AI-generated image with the text “All eyes on Rafah”.

The image has been re-shared on more than 46 million Instagram stories since Monday.