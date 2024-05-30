Ayia Napa Marina, one of the finest and most advanced mixed-use developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region, is an integrated destination for living, entertainment and yachting offering unparalleled luxury and state-of-the-art facilities. Now, with a range of luxury apartments on its East Tower available for short or long-term rental, Ayia Napa Marina is giving locals and visitors from abroad the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable stay, with all the high-quality features that have become synonymous with the Marina.

Apartment tenants will have the opportunity to stay in the first twisting tower in Cyprus, the East Tower of the Marina, an architectural masterpiece that is among only 43 similar buildings around the world. The available apartments range from one to three bedrooms and redefine the concept of luxury accommodation both with their design and furnishings as well as with the high-quality services they offer.

With unobstructed views of the Blue Flag-awarded beaches and the Marina itself, the apartments welcome tenants to an environment where aesthetic elegance meets the relaxing effect of living by the sea. Fully in line with modern architectural trends, the apartments are designed for maximum comfort and functionality. Fully-furnished and equipped with high-tech electrical appliances, they are the ideal choice for an unparalleled experience, where even the smallest detail has been chosen with care and attention.

Furthermore, the services offered to apartment tenants enhance this experience, ensuring it is even more relaxing and hassle-free. Amongst others, services include a reception to welcome tenants, confirmation messaging before arrival, keyless access to the apartments, e-concierge as well as 24-hour security service. In addition, tenants can indulge in optional breakfast offerings, while benefiting from daily bed linen and towel changes, as well as attentive cleaning services.

Access is also provided to private parking and to all private areas of the East Tower, including the pool deck and gym. Tenants may also enjoy exclusive discounts in partnership with the restaurants and shops located in the Commercial Zone, conveniently situated just steps away. Finally, they can enjoy swimming and unwind by the waves at the Marina beach, located just a short distance from the East Tower.

The apartments are available for short-term rental, with a minimum stay of five nights during July, August, and September, three nights during May, June, and October, and two nights from November to April.

More information can be found by visiting: www.marinaayianapa.com/rentals, calling: (+357) 23 300 535 or emailing: [email protected].