Firefighting services in Limassol are battling a fire in Ayios Sylas, with strong winds hampering efforts.

Plumes of smoke are visible in the surrounding area, as two helicopters from Jordan and one forestry department aircraft were joining the fight.

So far, four fire trucks are on scene.

The flames are burning wild brush in the area.

At the same time, a separate fire in Chirokitia is unfolding, with two fire fighting trucks on scene.