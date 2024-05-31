The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Friday announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with the EU SME Centre to support Cypriot small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in entering and thriving in the Chinese market.

The EU SME Centre, an initiative of the European Union, offers a wide range of hands-on support services to SMEs in EU and Single Market Programme (SMP) participating countries, preparing them to conduct business in China.

This collaboration aims to provide substantial assistance to local SMEs, helping them establish, develop, and maintain commercial activities in China through exports and investments, particularly during the early stages of their market entry.

“The primary goal of this collaboration is to provide substantial support to local SMEs, helping them establish, develop, and maintain commercial activities in the Chinese market,” stated the chamber in its announcement.

“By partnering with the EU SME Centre, Keve aims to leverage their expertise and resources to offer our SMEs the necessary guidance and support to navigate the complexities of the Chinese market,” the chamber added.

What is more, the announcement explained that the cooperation will include a variety of services such as market research, regulatory advice, business partner identification, and practical support to ensure the success of Cypriot businesses in China.

“This partnership is offering new business opportunities for our local enterprises and will contribute significantly to their growth and international expansion,” the chamber concluded.