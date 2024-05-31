President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday that he is in contact with the UN peacekeeping force (Unficyp) regarding 13 migrants reported to be living in the buffer zone.

The migrants, including women and children, were reported earlier in the day to be living in the buffer zone near the university grounds and are said to be from Afghanistan, Iran, Sudan, and Cameroon.

They had come from the north and were staying in the buffer zone after being denied entrance to the state-controlled areas.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Pissouri police station, the president said: “We are in contact with the UN peacekeeping force to meet any humanitarian needs that arise. It is an issue that we have had in the past and we have handled it and within the framework of the management that was done last time it will be done in this case as well.”

He added that not all the migrants arrived at the same time, but rather sporadically.

Commenting on the migration issue, Christodoulides said: “The management of migration, whether it concerns our seas or the occupied areas and from Turkey, requires a multi-level approach and as the Republic of Cyprus we will do whatever is necessary to address this issue. I do not want to talk about the details concerning irregular migrants in the buffer zone. It has been handled in the past and it is being handled in the same context as it was in the past and is being handled at the moment.”

Earlier, an Unficyp spokesperson told AlphaNews: “Unficyp is working closely with UNCHR to provide immediate humanitarian assistance including food, water, shelter and medical assistance to the most vulnerable – women and children.” We are working with all relevant authorities to address the humanitarian situation we face within the UN buffer zone.”

This year has seen an increased flow of migrants from the north compared to last year, which is why the Republic of Cyprus government has stepped up its patrols along the Green Line.