Royal Jordanian Airlines this week announced that it will operate eight flights per week from Paphos airport to Jordan during the summer season.

“From June 13 to September 13, Royal Jordanian will conduct eight weekly flights, providing easy access to Jordan’s rich heritage and stunning natural landscapes,” the airline said.

Karim Makhlouf, Chief Commercial Officer of Royal Jordanian, expressed his enthusiasm for the new route.

“We are delighted to introduce this service and invite passengers to discover the unique treasures of Jordan. Royal Jordanian is proud to strengthen the cultural ties between Cyprus and Jordan,” he said.