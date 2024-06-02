The Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Dimitrios Choupis and the Chief of the National Guard Lieutenant General Georgios Tsitsikostas took stock of the defence cooperation between Greece and Cyprus, during a meeting held on Friday this week.

A press release by the Cyprus National Guard also noted that the two men took decisions on current issues concerning coordination matters.

Also, they highlighted areas for further strengthening their cooperation at an operational level. They also discussed current developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, as well as issues related to security and stability in the wider region.

The Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff visited the Tomb of Makedonitissa, a military cemetery and war memorial in Nicosia, dedicated to those who were killed during the Turkish invasion of 1974. General Choupis laid there a wreath and then visited the National Guard Headquarters.

He also met with Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas and Archbishop Georgios.

He visited, among others, the Hellenic Force in Cyprus and the Cyprus Joint Rescue Coordination Center where he was briefed on their mission and their work.