Police on Sunday are still searching for arsonists that caused large fires in the Ayios Sylas and Ayios Therapontas areas of Limassol.

Authorities told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), investigators are evaluating testimonies of victims and residents of the area, while a specific testimony held by the police about the involvement of passengers in a pick-up truck is also being investigated.

On Saturday, investigators revisited the site where the fire started in an attempt to locate evidence that will lead to the perpetrators.

Investigators are continuing to take statements from the public, residents and victims and have also called in for questioning persons who have engaged police in similar cases in the past.

As is known, the fire was set shortly after noon last Friday and despite strong air and ground forces, it raged for many hours, spreading destruction in its wake. The fire burnt animals and buildings, along with five square kilometres of trees, crops and wild vegetation.

Firefighting forces remain in the area as there is still a risk of rekindling, especially in areas where there was rubbish.