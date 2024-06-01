Fire services chief Nikos Longinos on Saturday said the fires which broke out in Limassol’s Ayios Sylas and Ayios Therapondas were without a doubt an arson attack.

The first fire in Ayios Sylas began at 4pm on Friday, and burned some five square kilometres of land.

“The place where the fire began could not have been accidental, not even with a cigarette stub.

“It is clear someone wanted the fire to spread and destroy, and they did it.” Longinos told CNA.

Two small businesses were burned to the ground in the area– one of woodcutting shop and another factory next door which had wooden pallets.

Longinos said the fire which broke out in Ayios Therapondas on Friday evening was also an arson attack.

“We are worried and are in touch with police and state authorities.

“Measures to deal with the situation have already been decided on,” he added without delving into details.

Longinos said the strong winds made the fight extremely difficult.

“Our goal was to protect homes and save lives and we did it. We also managed to stop the fire to move towards Palodia.”

Fire services will remain in the area near Ayios Sylas to deal with any potential reignitions.

On Friday, three aircraft were called in to join the fight – two helicopters from Jordan and one forestry department aircraft.

Additionally, 10 fire trucks were on scene, some of which had come from Larnaca, Paphos and Nicosia.

Roads had been temporarily closed for safety reasons.