Real Madrid won their 15th European Cup at a raucous Wembley on Saturday when they delivered another late surge to claim a 2-0 victory over a Borussia Dortmund team who had threatened an upset win after dominating the first hour.

With Dortmund having made, but spurned, several good chances, Real took control when Dani Carvajal headed in from a corner after 74 minutes and Vinicius Jr. fired home the second to beak German hearts.

Victory secured the trophy for the sixth time in 11 seasons and it was Real’s 11th straight triumph in a European final – their last defeat coming against Aberdeen in the Cup Winners’ Cup 41 years ago. They have now won the continent’s most prestigious club competition more than twice as often as the next best team.

It was a record-extending fifth success as a coach for Carlo Ancelotti, who also won the trophy twice as a player with AC Milan.

“I never get used to it, because it was difficult, very difficult, more than expected,” the Italian said. “In the second half we were better – this is a dream that continues.”

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels said Madrid have been doing that for 100 years, and he was not far off given they were 2-0 down in the first European Cup final in 1956 before coming back to beat Stade de Reims 4-3 for the first of their five in a row that started their love affair with the competition.

Words bouncing around in post-match interviews on Saturday included “clinical”, “ice-cold”, and “belief”, while Carvajal summed up the match perfectly after the latest turnaround as his side completed a LaLiga-Champions League double.

“After the first half we didn’t even deserve to go to the changing rooms level,” he said. “But we came out of the first half alive, knowing that we would have our moment… and here it is”.

European Cup winners 1955-2024 1955–56 Real Madrid 4–3 Reims Paris 1956–57 Real Madrid 2–0 Fiorentina Madrid 1957–58 Real Madrid 3–2* AC Milan Brussels 1958–59 Real Madrid 2–0 Reims Stuttgart 1959–60 Real Madrid 7–3 Eintracht Frankfurt Glasgow 1960–61 Benfica 3–2 Barcelona Bern 1961–62 Benfica 5–3 Real Madrid Amsterdam 1962–63 AC Milan 2–1 Benfica London 1963–64 Inter Milan 3–1 Real Madrid Vienna 1964–65 Inter Milan 1–0 Benfica Milan 1965–66 Real Madrid 2–1 Partizan Brussels 1966–67 Celtic 2–1 Inter Milan Lisbon 1967–68 Manchester United 4–1* Benfica London 1968–69 AC Milan 4–1 Ajax Madrid 1969–70 Feyenoord 2–1* Celtic Milan 1970–71 Ajax 2–0 Panathinaikos London 1971–72 Ajax 2–0 Inter Milan Rotterdam 1972–73 Ajax 1–0 Juventus Belgrade 1973–74 Bayern Munich 1–1 (4-0 on replay) Atletico Madrid Brussels 1974–75 Bayern Munich 2–0 Leeds United Paris 1975–76 Bayern Munich 1–0 Saint-Etienne Glasgow 1976–77 Liverpool 3–1 Borussia Moenchengladbach Rome 1977–78 Liverpool 1–0 Club Brugge London 1978–79 Nottingham Forest 1–0 Malmo FF Munich 1979–80 Nottingham Forest 1–0 Hamburger SV Madrid 1980–81 Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid Paris 1981–82 Aston Villa 1–0 Bayern Munich Rotterdam 1982–83 Hamburger SV 1–0 Juventus Athens 1983–84 Liverpool 1–1 (4-2 on penalties) AS Roma Rome 1984–85 Juventus 1–0 Liverpool Brussels 1985–86 Steaua Bucharest 0–0 (2-0 on penalties) Barcelona Seville 1986–87 Porto 2–1 Bayern Munich Vienna 1987–88 PSV Eindhoven 0–0 (6-5 on penalties) Benfica Stuttgart 1988–89 AC Milan 4–0 Steaua București Barcelona 1989–90 AC Milan 1–0 Benfica Vienna 1990–91 Red Star Belgrade 0–0 (5-3 on penalties) Marseille Bari 1991–92 Barcelona 1–0† Sampdoria London 1992–93 Marseille 1–0 AC Milan Munich 1993–94 Milan 4–0 Barcelona Athens 1994–95 Ajax 1–0 AC Milan Vienna 1995–96 Juventus 1–1 (4-2 on penalties) Ajax Rome 1996–97 Borussia Dortmund 3–1 Juventus Munich 1997–98 Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus Amsterdam 1998–99 Manchester United 2–1 Bayern Munich Barcelona 1999–2000 Real Madrid 3–0 Valencia St Denis 2000–01 Bayern Munich 1–1 (5-4 on penalties) Valencia Milan 2001–02 Real Madrid 2–1 Bayer Leverkusen Glasgow 2002–03 AC Milan 0–0 (3-2 on penalties) Juventus Manchester 2003–04 Porto 3–0 Monaco Gelsenkirchen 2004–05 Liverpool 3–3 (3-2 on penalties) AC Milan Istanbul 2005–06 Barcelona 2–1 Arsenal St Denis 2006–07 AC Milan 2–1 Liverpool Athens 2007–08 Manchester United 1–1 (6-5 on penalties) Chelsea Moscow 2008–09 Barcelona 2–0 Manchester United Rome 2009–10 Inter Milan 2–0 Bayern Munich Madrid 2010–11 Barcelona 3–1 Manchester United London 2011–12 Chelsea 1–1 (4-3 on penalties) Bayern Munich Munich 2012–13 Bayern Munich 2–1 Borussia Dortmund London 2013–14 Real Madrid 4–1* Atletico Madrid Lisbon 2014–15 Barcelona 3–1 Juventus Berlin 2015–16 Real Madrid 1–1 (5-3 on penalties) Atletico Madrid Milan 2016–17 Real Madrid 4–1 Juventus Cardiff 2017–18 Real Madrid 3–1 Liverpool Kyiv 2018–19 Liverpool 2–0 Tottenham Hotspur Madrid 2019–20 Bayern Munich 1–0 Paris St Germain Lisbon 2020–21 Chelsea 1–0 Manchester City Porto 2021–22 Real Madrid 1–0 Liverpool St Denis 2022–23 Manchester City 1–0 Inter Milan Istanbul 2023-24 Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund London

15 – Real Madrid

7 – AC Milan

6 – Bayern Munich, Liverpool

5 – Barcelona

4 – Ajax Amsterdam

3 – Manchester United, Inter Milan

2 – Benfica, Juventus, Nottingham Forest, Porto, Chelsea

1 – Celtic, Hamburg SV, Steaua Bucharest, Olympique Marseille, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Red Star Belgrade, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City



The European Cup became the Champions League in 1992.

Dortmund, who had shocked Paris St Germain in the semi-finals, had a dream first half in every aspect other than scoring.

Playing with confidence and aggression, their first good chance came after 21 minutes when Karim Adeyemi went too wide when rounding goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Then came a flurry of opportunities as Niclas Fuellkrug hit the post and low shots by Julian Brandt and Marcel Sabitzer were saved by Courtois.

YELLOW WALL

Dortmund had been attacking towards their own fans who, revelling in their team’s first Champions League final since 2013 and only their third ever, did their best to reproduce the yellow wall atmosphere of their Westfalenstadion with noise and unified bouncing that shook the stadium to its foundations.

Madrid were unfazed by what was happening, however, and looked livelier from the start of the second half without really threatening.

Courtois saved a diving header from Fuellkrug and Dortmund were soon ruing the misses as 5ft 8 ins (172cm) full back Carvajal rose to meet a Kroos corner and steer in a glancing header.

The assist was a fitting way for Germany midfielder Kroos to mark his final game for the club while he Carvajal, Nacho and Luka Modric all equalled Francisco Gento’s record of six titles from their first era of Real dominance.

Madrid added their second goal when Dortmund’s Ian Maatsen gave the ball away on the edge of his box. LaLiga player of the year and former Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham fed Vinicius Jr in space and the Brazilian fired home unerringly.

Dortmund’s fans continued to sing in defeat, though they and their players will know this was a missed opportunity that will hurt for a long time.

“Today we saw a Dortmund team that we want to see,” said coach Edin Terzic, whose side finished fifth in the Bundesliga.

“We played a fantastic game and maybe deserved a bit more than to lose 2-0.

“We did a lot of things right but they had this killer instinct. They were ice cold and they are deserved champions.”