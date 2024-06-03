British high commissioner in Cyprus Irfan Siddiq OBE is cutting his service on the island short.

Sources told the Cyprus Mail that Siddiq, who was appointed in August 2022, is set to leave Cyprus before the end of the year for “personal reasons”.

The sources placed his departure some time between the end of August and November.

Siddiq may be waiting for a successor to be appointed before making a formal announcement.

Efforts to confirm the rumours on either the British or Cypriot side have not borne fruit.

Siddiq joined the foreign, commonwealth and development office in 1998 and has served in many countries before succeeding high commissioner Stephen Lillie CMG in Cyprus in 2022.