Farmers in Paphos on Monday protested over the water cuts preventing them from watering their fields and demanded state support.

More than 20 farmers from the Paphos district gathered in Timi complaining that the water board had reduced the volume of water available for their seasonal crops.

The farmers said that they were set to receive 70 per cent of last year’s volume, but the dry winter had resulted in this water already being used.

Asprokremmos dam currently stands at 50 per cent of its capacity and farmers said they would “not be allowed to plant seasonal crops during the summer”.

This, paired with higher rents for the fields, raised the question of survival, they said.

“We want support for ourselves, our families and our employees to live,” they said.