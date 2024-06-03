Two fires broke out in the Nicosia district on Monday afternoon.

The first fire started around 2pm in the community of Gourri, while the second fire broke out around 3pm at the Xyliatos dam.

According to the Fire Service, ground firefighting forces, a police helicopter, a forestry department aircraft, and two other choppers, one belonging to the Jordanian army and the other to the British Bases, are still operating in the area to assist in extinguishing the blaze in Gourri.

The Department of Forests of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment announced that the fire that broke out today at 1:54 p.m. within the boundaries of the Gourri community is still ongoing.

The second ongoing fire in the area of the Xyliatos dam is also causing concern due to the presence of strong wind in the area.

Fire Service spokesperson Andreas Kettis said on X that both ground and aerial firefighting units are working to extinguish the blaze, without, however, providing additional details.

Earlier, Kettis reported also reported that a fire is raging on the Anthoupoli-Palaichori road in the area of Ayia Koroni. The Fire Service dispatched three firefighting vehicles to the area. The community council of nearby Ayios Epiphanios Orinis issued a call for assistance via a Facebook post for the fire, which is still ongoing, but it’s no cause for concern anymore, according to the latest reports.