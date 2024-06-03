What do you like most about summer? Is it the sun? Frolicking at the beach? Sipping a cocktail at an open-air club? Eating watermelon on your porch? Listening to the screams of soldiers in ditches? Watching demons rip apart people? Or maybe following serial killers while they make highly questionable moral decisions? If it’s the last three, you are in luck! June on Netflix is packed with new releases!

1917

The month starts with Sam Mendes’ 2019 celebrated World War I drama, 1917. The film follows two young British soldiers on a mission to deliver a letter through no-man’s land, to stop a British offensive that will cost the lives of 1,600 men. Beyond the brutality of war, 1917 is famous for making as few cuts as possible, resulting in a multitude of continuous shots, one of the trickiest techniques in filming. One sequence especially stands out, with the protagonist running through the battlefield during an attack. The sequence is 8.5 minutes long and is visually stunning, the result of six months of rehearsals by the crew, actors and extras.

Divergent Trilogy

Did you love Maze? Want more YA content? Netflix has you covered with Veronica Roth’s Divergent.

Divergent ticks all the cliche boxes: dystopian future created by adults? Check. Random character chosen to be the one but is reluctant to do so? Check. Teen drama and angst that should be rendered irrelevant compared to the world-changing events the hero is involved in? You bet. Plenty of costume and hairstyle changes? Check and double-check. As far as the story goes, Shailene Woodley plays Beatrice, a 16-year-old girl born in a post-apocalyptic society that has been divided into five factions. Beatrice undergoes a test to see which faction she is better suited for but her results show aptitude in all of them, making her a Divergent and thus an enemy of the state. You can figure out the rest.

Dune (1984)

Loved Dune 1 and Dune2 with Timothee Chalamet but felt that there wasn’t enough Sting in a Speedo in it? Netflix is here for you with the first attempt to take Frank Herbert’s magnum opus to the big screen, Dune.

If you are a fan and want to revisit this classic, have at it. I’m sure you will have fun going down memory lane. But if you watched the films and just want more Dune, be warned: this was made by David Lynch in 1984 and it shows.

The Conjuring Fim Series

Based on the supposed true adventures of husband and wife demonologists (spoiler, they are lies), The Conjuring was a massive hit. Embracing the horror movie tropes The Conjuring spawned a trilogy of movies, TV series and spin-off movies.

The first movie is inspired by the famous Amityville case, with Ed and Lorraine trying to help a family that appears to be haunted by a mysterious presence, but doesn’t take kindly to exorcisms. H(ell)arity ensues.

How I Met Your Mother

Not everything in June is doom and gloom though! The long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother also drops in July and it’s going to be legend…WAIT FOR IT..ary! Aired from 2005 to 2014, HIMYM is the perfect time capsule for the period. It’s a standard sitcom on the premise that a father sits his children down to tell them how he met their mother. The series was hugely successful, loved by millennials and launched the careers of its stars. Are you tired of having Friends playing in the background? Get ready for nine seasons of background noise!

Under Paris

-Where do sharks live?

-Underwater.

-Is the river Seine in Paris technically water?

-Yes.

Cool. Sharks in the Seine then.

That’s how I’m picturing the film pitch for this Netflix original, which proposes that a shark found new hunting grounds in the polluted waters of a river that runs through one of the world’s largest cities. Science goes out the window and in comes mindless fun. Set your brain to Sharknado mode and enjoy a dumb shark movie.

Bridgerton (Season 3, Part 2)

The second part of the third season of Bridgerton is an alternative historical romance about the woes and tribulations of young men and women of the nobility in a Victorian age where racial inequality has been abolished. Bridgerton was a smash hit when it first premiered and the book series it is based on promises more to come. There’s no reason to go into specifics about the plot. At this point, you are either on board or completely indifferent to it. If it is your jam, June 13 is going to be a great day for you!