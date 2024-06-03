UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin continues to engage with UN officials and will provide updates on her work, according to the UN Secretary-General’s deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq.

“She has been in touch with UN officials up and down the chain, but she’ll continue to keep us updated about her work,” Haq said during a UN press briefing.

“I believe she will report to the Secretary-General, and then we provide that information to the Security Council,” he added.

On Sunday, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that “the information we have is that Ms Holguin will go to UN Headquarters for a one-to-one meeting with the Secretary-General to discuss the facts and exchange views on the effort to resume the talks. We look forward to an update from Ms Holguin.”

Asked what will be discussed between the two, Letymbiotis added that “what we have over time wanted is an objective presentation of the facts. From our side, the initiatives taken personally by the president himself and our sincere commitment to the resumption of talks, full alignment with the agreed framework and resolutions are self-evident.”