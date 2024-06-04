The governments of Cyprus and Egypt on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding which will facilitate Egyptian nationals wanting to work in Cyprus.

The agreement was signed by Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry with the aim of “regulating the entry and residence of Egyptian workers who come to Cyprus for employment in various sectors.”

The agreement was signed in Cairo as part of Kombos’ two-day trip to Egypt.

Prior to his arrival, he had given an interview to Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram, saying the memorandum he was to sign “not only strengthens Cyprus’ economy by meeting labour demands but also creates valuable employment opportunities for Egyptian workers.

“Legal immigration is, for us, not only a way to deal with shortages in the labour market, but also a way to fight against irregular migration, human trafficking, and the exploitation of workers,” he added, saying he hopes the relevant agreement will be implemented “as soon as possible”.

Hoteliers’ association (Pasyxe) hailed the agreement, saying the need for it was created by a “labour shortage” seen in Cyprus in recent years, while also calling for more action to increase the size of Cyprus’ labour force.

“This is a step in the right direction, but at the same time it emphasises the need to take immediate action so that our tourism industry can benefit from the employment of Egyptian citizens,” it said.

In addition, Kombos had said Egypt is “pivotal” to regional and international developments, and that it is an “important factor in promoting stability and security”.

He also said the timing of his visit to Egypt “underlines the strategic importance and robust nature of the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“Amid regional and global challenges, Cyprus and Egypt must strengthen cooperation and synchronise efforts in areas of mutual interest and objectives for the benefit of advancing our cooperation,” he said.