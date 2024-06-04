Airtrans Group, a leader in transportation and logistics services in Cyprus, recently celebrated its 40th Anniversary by hosting a beachfront dinner party in Larnaca for its loyal customers and partners. Guests were treated to an exciting performance that included traditional Cypriot and Greek dances, as well as a spectacular nighttime flyboarding show. Among those in attendance were government officials, members of Parliament, business leaders and guests from over 20 countries – a mark of the company’s strong local footing, as well as its global outreach.

While Airtrans initially began as a small company specialising in airfreight and ticketing, in the last 40 years it has expanded to offer a wide spectrum of transportation and logistics services to both the local and international market, including ocean freight, trucking, passenger services, courier and customs clearance, among many others. The company now operates offices and warehouses throughout Cyprus, including the largest cargo handling facility at Larnaca Airport, from which it serves some of the world’s leading airlines.

Airtrans is also experienced in managing complex, long-term logistics projects. It is the leading logistics service provider to the oil and gas industry in Cyprus, and has collaborated with major organisations such as the United Nations and the Red Cross over the years to coordinate disaster relief projects during times of international crisis.

Airtrans’ 40th Anniversary event was opened by Mr Yiannos Yiannaki from the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works, who discussed Airtrans’ significant contributions to the transportation industry and the Cypriot economy.

Mr Stephan Charalambous, Business Development Associate at Airtrans Group, stated that “At the heart of everyone at Airtrans lies a profound sense of purpose – a recognition of responsibility – that we play a vital role in connecting people, communities and businesses both here at home and around the world. As we look ahead to the future, we are excited by the opportunities that new technologies will bring us to further advance our services, and develop novel and innovative solutions for our customers, that are efficient, but also sustainable.”

Mr Andreas Charalambous, Founder and Managing Director of Airtrans Group, stated, “I am proud that for 40 years, we have been able to uphold the ethos and values upon which Airtrans was founded. In everything we do, we are committed to delivering the high standard of service that you expect from us, while at the same time, maintaining meaningful relationships with our partners and customers.”

Mr Charalambous added, “I would like to recognise and show my appreciation for all the staff at Airtrans, who work tirelessly around the clock to serve the needs of our customers. We are fortunate to have an incredible team of people who are both experienced and dedicated.” For more information about Airtrans Group, visit www.airtransgroup.com