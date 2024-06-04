The Cyprus Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) on Tuesday announced a new funding initiative totalling €300,000, aimed at strengthening innovation support structures, including incubators and accelerators for start-ups.

According to the announcement, the primary objective of the funding is to further develop local innovation support structures to provide high-quality services to start-ups.

These services, the announcement explained, are crucial for market penetration, income generation, and attracting private investment.

The maximum funding available is €10,000 per start-up that joins a specialised support programme, and up to €100,000 per support structure.

Interested parties can find more information via the following link: https://bit.ly/4e6l3LC.

Proposals must be submitted through the IRIS portal, with the deadline set for June 26, 2024.

The funding initiative is supported by the NextGenerationEU Recovery and Resilience Facility and the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Plan.

For more information, interested parties can contact the Foundation’s Partner Service Centre at 22205000 or via email at [email protected].