Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos is in Egypt on Tuesday for a two-day working visit.

According to an official press release, the Minister will hold a tête-à-tête on Tuesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, followed by extended consultations with the participation of delegations from the two ministries.

The focus of the consultations will be bilateral relations, the Cyprus issue, EU-Egypt relations, as well as regional developments in the Middle East.

The two ministers will then make statements to the press.

During his stay in Egypt the minister will also meet with Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.