The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Keve) on Tuesday announced the completion of the works aiming to upgrade its headquarters in Nicosia into a green building.

This initiative aligns with the organisation’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices among its members and contributing to a greener Cyprus.

“In recent years, the development of low-energy and low-carbon systems has become a primary objective of existing European and national policies,” Keve said in a statement.

“At the same time, digital technologies, in an era of increasing data production, can strengthen the energy transition as they are intrinsically linked to the two main policies of the European Commission, which include the digital transition of the economy and the transition to clean energy, in order to achieve the goal of climate neutrality by 2050,” the chamber added.

Driven by the growing urgency to address environmental concerns and the increasing adoption of digital technologies, the announcement explained, Keve has implemented a comprehensive range of measures to enhance the environmental performance and digital capabilities of its headquarters.

The Keve headquarters upgrade incorporates a range of sustainability features. These include a vertical garden that graces the north facade, beautifying the space while filtering air, absorbing CO2, and promoting biodiversity.

A 53kW solar photovoltaic (PV) system spans the roof and south façade, generating roughly 60 per cent of the building’s energy needs. The PV panels also provide shade, reducing reliance on cooling systems during summer.

Moreover, the building’s heating and cooling systems have been entirely replaced with new, integrated units designed for lower energy consumption and CO2 emissions, utilising eco-friendly refrigerants.

Additionally, smart meters track electricity use, while a Building Management System (BMS) automates and optimises building operations, adhering to the Energy Performance of Buildings Regulations of 2006.

Elsewhere, a digital upgrade featuring energy-efficient servers further minimises the environmental footprint.

To support the switch to sustainable transportation, three private electric vehicle (EV) charging stations (two single and one double) have been installed.

Finally, an air quality monitoring system ensures optimal comfort conditions for building occupants.

The chamber also said that the GoGreen project, co-funded by the Interreg Balkan-Med EU cross-border programme, exemplifies Keve’s commitment to leading by example in promoting sustainable practices among Cypriot businesses.

“The organisation encourages its members to adopt similar measures to reduce their environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable future for Cyprus,” the chamber concluded.