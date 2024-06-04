A new app called Myth of Aphrodite, which delves into the history of the goddess using audiovisual media, was unveiled by the Paphos Regional Tourism Board (Etap) on Tuesday.

Available on the App Store and on Google Play, the app “covers the entire spectrum of Aphrodite’s birth and life, including both well-known and lesser-known aspects,” according to Etap director Nasos Hadjigeorgiou.

The app covers all seven locations associated with the myth and includes augmented reality technological innovations at Petra tou Romiou (Aphrodite’s birthplace), the Sacred Gardens in Yeroskipou, Palaipaphos and Aphrodite’s Baths.

“With the augmented reality technology, users can enjoy scenes from Aphrodite’s life at these locations through their smart devices in a real-world environment,” Hadjigeorgiou said.

“For example, users can watch the goddess emerge from the waves at Petra tou Romiou, observe processions and events in the Sacred Gardens and Palaipaphos, and see Aphrodite bathing with Adonis at her baths.”

Hadjigeorgiou stressed that today’s visitors to the island are digitally savvy and seek tools on their mobile devices.

“In response to this need, Etap has implemented a series of actions to digitally upgrade the destination,” he explained.

Etap president Kyriakos Drousiotis added that the app offers users a choice of languages – Greek, English, French, German and Russian, as well as audio guided tours, navigation tips, video content and the ability to take photos with the goddess.

“In recent years, Paphos has achieved a significant presence in the digital environment, adapting to the needs of today’s visitors,” Drousiotis said.

“The city systematically invests in new technologies and innovative practices as part of its strategy to continue competing effectively on the global tourism stage.

“Additionally, Etap is also examining the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in destination services alongside a team of collaborators.”