Police have arrested a 49-year-old man, in connection with an investigated case of theft of €5,200 worth of goods on Sunday, in Limassol.

The theft was reported to the Kalo Chorio police station shortly after 4pm of the same day. According to the complainant around 10am two car engines along with their gearboxes, valued at €3,000, four car wheel rims, valued at €1,000, as well as 150 pieces of wooden boards, worth €1,200 were stolen from a fenced workshop area.

Police investigations acting on a description of the perpetrator and the vehicle used to commit the theft, lead to evidence against the 49-year-old suspect, who was identified by the police. In a search of the area police located the man’s vehicle which was seized as evidence.

An arrest warrant was issued against the suspect who was located on Monday afternoon and taken into custody.

The case is under ongoing investigation.