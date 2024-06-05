The Supreme Court will announce its decision on Wednesday morning, regarding the preliminary objection of Auditor General, Odysseas Michaelides, in the case registered by Attorney General George Savvides for his dismissal for inappropriate behavior.

Following the conclusion of the two parties’ purchases last Wednesday, May 29, Supreme Court President Antonis Liatsos said the council will announce its decision at 9:30am and called on all sides to be prepared for any eventuality.

During the proceedings last Wednesday, the advocates of both sides presented their positions on the points of the preliminary objection submitted by the side of the auditor general.