The first annual Golden Boomerang Awards 2024 took place in Cyprus over the weekend, celebrating the significant contributions to the iGaming industry by awarding heavyweight golden statuettes to eleven key participants.

Organised by Boomerang Partners, the event honoured winners across eleven nominations. Over 150 major affiliate marketing representatives from around the globe attended this exclusive event, designed to recognise affiliates.

The ceremony incorporated a red-carpet experience, marking the first instance in the industry where such a high-profile award event was created by an affiliate partner programme.

Ivan Krainov, co-founder of Boomerang Partners, opened the ceremony. “The Golden Boomerang Awards is a fantastic initiative for our affiliate programme,” he said.

He also noted that “it’s an exciting opportunity for me to have my debut in the public eye, as I wouldn’t want to miss the chance to engage with our partners at this event”.

“The Golden Boomerang Awards is our expression of gratitude to the partners who contribute immensely to the growth of Boomerang Partners,’ he added.

Moreover, according to the announcement, the awards ceremony emphasised the value of winning and partnership with actual golden statuettes.

The event featured a morning beach party followed by an evening awards ceremony, incorporating high-level networking opportunities, entertainment, live performances, and a DJ set, creating a festival atmosphere.

“We’ve worked a lot with Boomerang Partners over the past year. It took us a couple of years to reach this level, and it’s just the culmination of our efforts over these years,” Julian Pfennig, co-founder of Apex Media Ltd and the grand winner of the Golden Boomerang Awards, remarked.

In addition, Pfennig said that “this award has exceeded our expectations, and is a big deal for us,” noting that “we’re looking forward to next year and possibly winning the next Golden Boomerang Award”.

“Boomerang has been one of our top partners. They have a lot of brands and frequently launch new ones, so it never gets stale or boring. And we’re having a wonderful time at the Golden Boomerang Awards Ceremony: one winner after another, with spectacular shows between the nominations,” he added.

Furthermore, Pfennig said that “the nominations themselves are exciting; so, yeah, this is a big show, and we’re enjoying it a lot”.

The winners of the 2024 Golden Boomerang Awards are as follows:

Winner: Apex Media Ltd

Rising Star: iGaming Awards (iGamingTeam)

Most Innovative Campaign: IT Universe (Unbesiegbar)

Best SEO Traffic: Media24 (AffMedia)

Best PPC Traffic: Britex (Amirah&Co)

Best Casino Traffic: MashaMedia (Unicorns)

Best Sportsbook Traffic: Creatus Media (FTDeez)

Best Quality Traffic: Inovatiq (HighRoller Gaming)

Best Ambassador: G.Partners

Best Affiliate: Aviate Leads (Avia Traf)

People’s Choice: CasinoGuru (StarGlide)

Meanwhile, Vitalii Prokofev, CEO of Boomerang Partners, expressed plans to continue the event annually.

“We plan to make the Golden Boomerang Awards an annual event. And right from the start, they set a high level – for the final event and results,” Prokofev said.

Today guests from all continents flew to the ceremony. These are the winners, partners, and top leaders of the tournament,” he added, noting that “we have brought together a great professional community”.

“We invited our partners to enhance their networking experience with enjoyable and productive interactions,” Prokofev concluded.