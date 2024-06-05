Montenegro President Jakov Milatovic is to visit Cyprus on Thursday, marking the first official visit of a Montenegrin president to the island since the Balkan country’s independence in 2006.

Milatovic will be accompanied by his wife Milena, and the pair are set to arrive in Cyprus on Thursday morning, being welcomed by his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

The pair will then sit down to a private meeting, before extended talks will take place between the delegations of the two countries.

Topics of discussion are set to include bilateral relations, regional and international developments, Montenegro’s European Union accession process, and the Cyprus problem.

After meeting Christodoulides, Milatovic will meet House president Annita Demetriou, before meeting with Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis, who will take him on a tour of the buffer zone in the capital.

On Thursday evening, he will attend a meal held in his honour by the Cyprus chamber of commerce and industry (Keve), before he meets with Archbishop Georgios of Cyprus on Friday.

Later on Friday, he will go on a tour of Limassol before visiting the village of Omodos. He will then leave the country on Saturday morning.