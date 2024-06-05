The display window of a building housing a meat trading company in Latsia was found damaged by gunshots, according to police.

The incident was discovered on Wednesday morning, with the damage confirmed to have been caused by a firearm.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the shots were fired at the building sometime between 8pm on Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday. The scene has been cordoned off by the authorities as they conduct further examinations into the incident.

No injuries have been reported, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear at this time. The police have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators and determine the circumstances surrounding the event.

No further details have been released by the authorities and the meat trading company has not provided any comment on the incident.