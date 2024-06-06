A total of 73 complaints were made within eight hours by members of the Famagusta Traffic Police, part of the campaign to prevent road collisions during the summer season.

Out of these complaints, 35 were drivers neglecting to wear helmets. Additionally, three instances of drink driving were reported.

There were also traffic violations for driving without road tax, traffic signal violations, and illegal parking in a disabled space.

The campaign of the Famagusta Traffic Police will continue throughout the summer season.