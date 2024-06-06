A 37-year-old man, who allegedly fired shots into the air and then attacked the policeman chasing him, was arrested on Wednesday night in Limassol.

Police found firecrackers in his possession and also confiscated a shotgun and cartridge.

A 21-year-old had reported the shooting incident, saying he had financial differences with the 37-year-old, whom he visited at his house in Linopetra.

They argued and the 37-year-old fired into the air from his balcony, according to the 21-year-old.

Policemen arrived at the scene and chased the 37-year-old, who was cut off at a nearby parking place, where he pushed and kicked a policeman.

A second policeman intervened and the suspect was arrested. During questioning, he admitted firing the shot and possessing firecrackers.

He will be taken to court on Thursday for a remand order.