Former Greek Cypriot chief negotiator for the Cyprus problem Andreas Mavroyiannis was on Monday elected as chairman of the United Nations’ International Law Commission.

He will serve in the post until April next year.

The International Law Commission is a body of experts which is tasked by the UN with developing and codifying international law. It comprises 34 members, who are elected for five-year terms by the UN general assembly.

Mavroyiannis was initially elected to the commission in 2023.

Prior to his election to the commission, he had been a career diplomat, having served in the foreign ministry since 1987.

During his time in the foreign ministry, he served as Cyprus’ ambassador to the UN between 2008 and 2008, before later serving as the island’s ambassador to the European Union between 2008 and 2011.

The current composition of the International Law Commission

He then served as European affairs deputy minister under late president Demetris Christofias, between 2011 and 2013, before being named as his successor Nicos Anastasiades’ chief negotiator for the Cyprus problem.

He was chief negotiator during the last round of formal negotiations aimed at solving the Cyprus problem, which took place at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in 2017, before later returning to the role of ambassador to the UN between 2019 and 2021.

In 2023, he ran for president, winning the endorsement of Akel. He finished second, behind Nikos Christodoulides, winning 48 per cent of the vote in the election’s second round.