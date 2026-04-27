Police on Monday continued investigations into ‘Sandy’, looking into claims of supposedly dodgy money transfers allegedly paid as ‘hush money’ to the woman, the central figure in the affair.

The probe is based on a trove of text messages – communications between the woman referred to as ‘Sandy’ and other individuals – with ‘Sandy’ claiming she was raped by former Supreme Court judge Michalakis Christodoulou years ago.

Her allegations, brought to light by journalist Makarios Drousiotis, also concern a supposed clandestine political-judicial cabal operating in the shadows.

Police have reportedly begun looking into the claims of wire transfers, to see if they can be verified. They have interviewed a number of people. According to Phileleftheros, detectives will next request access to bank accounts.

The money transfers – including one of €500,000 – were purportedly made to either ‘Sandy’ or to a company based in Greece, or both. The amounts were supposedly paid to persuade ‘Sandy’ not to divulge her information.

Former president Nicos Anastasiades has already given a statement to police. He has denied the existence of a so-called ‘Rosicrucian brotherhood’ pulling the strings in Cyprus.

Reports also said that police have interviewed former Akel leader Andros Kyprianou. He was asked about claims that he had proposed Giorgos Savvides for attorney-general, as part of purported backdoor wheeling and dealing among the political class.

Kyprianou is said to have categorically denied these allegations.

Also giving statements to the police were former Supreme Court judge Myron Nikolatos, MP Costis Efstathiou and prominent attorney Polis Polyviou.

Meanwhile last week the government said it has requested the assistance of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

It’s understood the FBI officers would assist in assessing statements and depositions given to the police.

The date of their arrival in Cyprus is not yet clear.

The Cyprus Mail on Monday tried to contact the police spokesperson, who could not be reached as he was overseas.

A number of photos provided by ‘Sandy’ from her cache of text messages have already been shown to have been copy-pasted from the internet.

‘Sandy’ herself has reportedly given a statement to police. Unconfirmed reports said she confessed to having fabricated hundreds of text messages.