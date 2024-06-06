The Committee for the Protection of Persons with Mental Disabilities on Thursday urged changes to ensure people with mental disabilities can vote in the next election.

In its announcement, the Commission stated that it consulted representatives of Persons with Mental Disabilities, a self-advocacy group.

Many of this group reported facing challenges including difficulty understanding political messages, lack of sign language interpretation, and inaccessible polling stations.

Despite guarantees in the Cyprus constitution, a 1996 law can also revoke this right by deeming individuals incapacitated.

The Committee is urging for action and support measures to make the electoral process more inclusive.