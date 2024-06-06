The Cyprus Consumer Protection Service this week announced that it has posted on its website a list of toys sold on the online marketplace and e-commerce site Temu, due to them having been recalled.

“As the competent authority in Cyprus for the operation and management of the Rapid Alert System for Non-Food Products posing a serious risk (RAPEX), and with the aim of promoting child safety, the agency informs consumers that a list of recalled toys sold on Temu has been published,” the announcement said.

However, the announcement continued, “Temu does not possess a contact list of all consumers who have purchased these toys and, therefore, direct notification will not be possible”.

The service also mentioned that consumers can find information about dangerous products and the reasons for their recall on Temu’s website, under the ‘product safety alerts‘ section.

Finally, the Consumer Protection Service urged consumers who have purchased these products from Temu to “cease using them immediately and to consult the provided link for information regarding Temu’s policy on recalled products”.