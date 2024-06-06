A 40-year-old resident of Paphos was arrested Thursday after authorities uncovered an illegal tobacco lab in his home.

The suspect was found producing and distributing hookah tobacco that resembled a popular brand.

Officers of the Customs Department discovered a total of 71 Kg of tobacco in the lab, finished and unfinished, along with various chemicals and equipment.

The intervention prevented low-quality tobacco from reaching the market. These products could potentially harm consumer health.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the District Court of Paphos.