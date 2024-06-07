Members of the Pancyprian Association of Sea Sports and Entertainment Facility Owners held a protest outside the Ayia Napa town hall on Friday morning, accusing the municipal council of “arbitrary behaviour” regarding the examination of tenders for obtaining operating licenses for 2025.

The president of the association Demetris Hadjidemetriou told journalists at the protest that “for over 40 years, local authorities have been making decisions that condemn the lives and families of people who have dedicated their lives to providing safety and water sports services to tourists and visitors to Cyprus.”

According to him, despite the fact that the Ayia Napa municipality invited tenders for water sports operating licenses for 2025, which were submitted on December 1, 2023, it has not proceeded with the evaluation and award of these tenders.

Hadjidemetriou added that the municipality informed members of the association that it sent letters two days ago requesting an extension of the evaluation process.

“However, not all participants in the tender received this letter,” he said.

“Additionally, the Ayia Napa municipal council has decided to close the water sports centre located at Konnos beach, which is considered the most well-organised water sports facility in Cyprus.”

The secretary general of the small shopkeepers’ association (Povek) Stefanos Koursaris also expressed support for the association’s “clear and fair request”, saying that “the problems with the operation of the central beach committee and the arbitrary actions of some local authorities against these professionals have created chaos.”

The protesters, representing about 35 professional posts and employing over 250 workers from Protaras and Ayia Napa, have reported these actions to the auditor-general and to the interior ministry.